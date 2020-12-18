A TEENAGER has been sent to prison for two years after carrying out a burglary and making off with an Audi TT.

The under-18, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before District Judge Helen Cousins at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that the youngster has a history of similar offending and was released from custody only weeks before committing this offence.

Alan Davison, prosecuting, said the defendant broke into a property in Heighington Village, near Darlington on the evening of November 30.

He stole car keys and subsequently an Audi TT to the value of £15,000.

The court heard that the Audi was driven in a "dangerous manner" and suffered damage as a result.

The teenager pleaded guilty to burglary dwelling and theft at an earlier hearing.

Stephen Andrews, mitigating, said: "Had he have been 18 he would have been a three-strike burglar and sent straight to the Crown Court, I ask that you deal with him in the youth court.

"I have spoken with his mum and she remains supportive, she would be here if she could and it is through no fault of her own that she isn't."

Judge Cousins said: "He has a terrible record for like-offending.

"I have not counted how many burglary dwellings there are, but it's certainly more than three."

Jailing the teenager for 24 months, she added: "You have given me nothing to work with.

"You come out of custody and do the same thing again. You've behaved very badly and clearly have not learnt any lessons."