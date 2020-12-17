THE Government said a further 532 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 66,052.
Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 82,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.
The Government said that, as of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 35,383 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,948,660.
A further 340 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 45,466.
The latest testing figures in the North East and North Yorkshire are as follows: Darlington: 3,842; was 3,182; County Durham: 21,187, was 21,060; Hartlepool: 4,459; was 4,420; Middlesbrough: 6,270; was 6,221; Redcar and Cleveland: 4,997; was 4,975; Stockton: 8,389; was 8,344; North Yorkshire: 14,911; was 14,830; York: 6,005; was 5,972; Newcastle: 16,704; was 16,642; North Tyneside: 7,445; was 7,420; South Tyneside: 6,737; was 6,668; Sunderland: 12,078; was 12,038; Northumberland: 9,738; was 9,666; Gateshead: 8,254; was 8,226.