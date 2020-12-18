A COMMUNITY has decorated their Christmas Tree with personal messages for people they are missing.

Willington town green’s Christmas Tree is now fully decorated with lights and baubles.

However, the baubles are special and personal to many residents.

Each bauble has a name of someone they are missing in, accompanied by a robin and some sparkle glitter.

The Robin’s inside the baubles were designed by artist Linda Nelson, from Newcastle and represents a symbol all faiths and groups recognise.

Sarah Anderson said: “Everyone is missing someone this year, and there are baubles on here representing everything from football clubs, care homes, churches, and community groups.

“People both old and young have added to the tree, many of them are suffering from isolation and loneliness.

"Lot's of families are struggling at the moment and this shows as a community that we are aware of the problems people are facing and that we care."

There are 92 baubles on the tree in total which hold the names of 138 people.

There is also a free snowman trail in the town with 18 local business taking part, hiding clues for the children.