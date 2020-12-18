A CHARITY’S regional president has received a promotion for her dedication and support.
Kirsty Robeson from Wolsingham has been appointed to the board of trustees at the British Red Cross.
The 47-year-old mother of three has been President of the Red Cross in Durham and Teesside for the past five years, during which time she abseiled from Middlesbrough's Transporter Bridge to help raise awareness and funds for the charity.
Mrs Robeson is delighted with her invitation to join the board, she said: “Hopefully being a non-corporate northerner I can, on occasions, bring a different perspective.”
In her current role, she has acted as an ambassador for the charity as well as helping to co-ordinate fundraising in County Durham and Teesside, whilst supporting over 400 local volunteers.
She now joins 12 other members on the board responsible for governing the charity.