A HERITAGE railway has launched a safety campaign in the wake of essential repair works on the tracks.

Weardale Railway Ltd has a busy schedule of works over the next few months which, includes much-needed improvements to enable the line to continue running safely, including repair of bridges and the track bed.

The re-training of volunteers will also be a major but crucial undertaking.

In order to complete the essential repairs by Easter 2021, trains and maintenance vehicles will be travelling on the line over winter, unlike in previous years.

Not all of these make noise, and they pose a severe danger to anyone trespassing on the tracks.

Weardale Railway Ltd is starting a safety campaign in the local community in order to help members of the public understand the dangers and legal implications of trespassing on the tracks.

They also hope to improve safety with crossings.

The organisation will also be repairing fences to prevent trespassing at access points and improving on-site communication.

Kevin Richardson, Chair of Weardale Railway Trust said: “One of our main issues is where members of the general public have created illegal paths that either cross the railway or run along the track-bed.

"Use of these is a criminal offence. We often find that expensive fencing has been cut or pushed over, which not only constitutes criminal damage but could potentially allow children or livestock to wander on to the track.

"The railway is partly staffed by dedicated volunteers from the local community; members of the public can assist us by respecting the hard work that we put into keeping the railway going.”