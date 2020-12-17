A DRIVER who hadn’t slept for three days has left a family heartbroken after he killed a ‘loving’ husband in a horrific head-on crash.

David Barker caused the fatal collision when he failed to negotiate a bend on a country road and smashed into Michael Zissler’s van as he made his way home from work.

A friend of Barker was so concerned about his decision to drive that day that they sent him a text message saying ‘Go home mate. Put the car away before you kill yourself or someone else’, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The prophetic message was discovered on Barker’s phone when police arrived at the scene of the crash on the A689 between Harperley Hall and Wolsingham in July last year.

Michael Zissler

His wife Tracy’s victim impact statement was read out by her sister Michelle Bell, she said: “I feel like this ordeal is going on for ever and ever – I just miss Michael so much.

“When you have been with someone for 22 years and suddenly they are gone, it’s like I’m living in a nightmare.”

She added: “The defendant has ruined my life, my family’s life and destroyed my dreams by his dangerous and selfish actions. He has broken my heart and robbed me of a life with the man who was my world.

“There is no sentence that you will be able to give that can make up for what was taken from Michael or what we have lost. All you can do is make sure that he doesn’t do this to another family.”

Shaun Dodds, prosecuting, said the defendant had a long history of motoring offences dating back to his teenage years and the VW Passat he was driving at the time had no valid MOT and should not have been on the roads.

He told the court how Barker's neighbours had seen him looking 'vacant' and believed he should not be driving.

Witnesses told police that Barker had a number of near misses before the fatal accident just minutes after leaving his home in Weardale.

David Barker

Barker, of Plawsworth, Chester-le-Street, but formerly from Wolsingham, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving following the crash on July 15 last year.

Christopher Knox, in mitigation, said his client accepted he was facing a custodial sentence and had a bad driving record.

Judge Jonathan Carroll jailed Barker for four years, four months and two weeks and banned him from driving for seven years and six months following his guilty plea.

"This case represents nothing less than an absolute human tragedy," he said.

The judge said Barker's car was in a shocking state and not fit to be on the road but there was no proof its condition contributed to the accident. "What is beyond was that you were not fit because you were exhausted and in your own words 'you had not slept in three days'."

The judge said his driving on that day was 'dreadful'.

He added: "You have a shocking driving history and with that history you should have been alive to the idea that if you are that tired you cannot and should not drive but you got into that vehicle, willing to take that risk, without any regard for anyone else."