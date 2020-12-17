AN independent report into the behaviour of a disgraced clergyman showed how church leaders dismissed concerns as ‘drunkenness’ amid concerns he was targeting young men.

George Granville Gibson faced three charges of indecent assault against two young men, a “vulnerable” teenager in the 1970s and a young man in the 1980s when he appeared in court last year.

The former Archdeacon of Auckland was found guilty of indecently assaulting a teenage boy while he helped paint his vicarage nearly 40 years ago.

He was sentenced to 10 months in prison after the jury unanimously found him guilty of attacking the teenage boy twice in his vicarage at St Clare’s Church, in Newton Aycliffe.

In 2016 he was sentenced to 12 months in prison for abusing a vulnerable teenager who had done some work at the church.

A review of how the Diocese of Durham handled complaints about Gibson was carried out by clinical psychologist Dr Stephanie Hill who said a number of "red flags" were missed.

The report, which has been published today, reads: “The reviewer found a background context of inappropriate behaviour by Mr Gibson towards young, exclusively male, clergy, seeming to target them within various situations, sometimes in the context of significant alcohol consumption, invading personal space and being physically and sometimes allegedly sexually inappropriate.

“However, although many were aware of this, there are no formal records and no specific complaints were made, the matters being dealt with at an individual level rather than shared with the safeguarding team.”

The review was commissioned by Gibson’s conviction in 2016 but was delayed when further allegations were brought to court and then by the outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic.

The report has been welcomed by the legal representative of one of Gibson’s victims but he says it doesn’t fully address the concerns raised by the ‘survivor’.

Richard Scorer, a specialist abuse solicitor from Slater and Gordon, who represented the victim referred to in the report as Survivor 3, said: “Survivors have had to wait years for what they hoped would be a frank and clear report into the very serious failings which allowed a senior clergyman to abuse vulnerable men with impunity.

“But although this report concludes that my client complained about Gibson to Bishop John Habgood in the early 1980s, and criticises the Bishop’s failure to act on that complaint, it doesn’t properly address how my client was then hounded out of the church because he told the truth.

“So an important part of the story is missing, and so is the opportunity to learn from the appalling cover up which occurred here.

“Also, this report was written in 2017. It has not been updated to reflect events since that time, including the reports from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, so I’m not convinced that the Diocese of Durham are serious about improving their safeguarding. It feels like they have published this report just before Christmas in order to avoid public scrutiny.”

The Rt Revd Paul Butler, Bishop of Durham today issued the following statement alongside the publication of the Granville Gibson Report.

“Granville Gibson’s conviction for sexual abuse offences in 2016 was deeply shameful for the Diocese of Durham. An independent review was immediately commissioned into the whole history of how concerns and complaints about Mr Gibson were handled.

"Subsequent to its completion in 2017, the Police and Crown Prosecution Service advised that the report could not be released as there were ongoing investigations into further possible criminal acts by Mr Gibson and that the release of the report might prove prejudicial to the course of justice. Mr Gibson was subsequently found guilty of a further offence.

“In late 2019 clearance was given to publish the report and a process of ‘Maxwellisation’ was undertaken. This process has taken some time and was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. We are now able to publish the report.

“Our commitment from the outset was to discover all that we could and to learn from what was found. We are very grateful to Dr Stephanie Hill for the work that she undertook.

“I reiterate the apology made back in August 2016 which said: ‘Following the conviction today of Granville Gibson on two charges of indecent assault, we offer an unreserved apology to all the survivors and those affected by this news. We commend the bravery of those who brought these allegations forward, acknowledging how difficult and distressing this would have been.’

“Whilst we were unable to publish the report in 2017 as we had hoped we have learned from it and undertaken changes in the light of the learning made."