BURGLARS have spoiled a family’s Christmas after raiding their flat and making off with dozens of presents and cash.
Durham Police are appealing for information following the burglary in Ferryhill between 2pm on Monday, December 7, and 2pm on Tuesday, December 8.
A police spokesperson said: “The burglary happened at an address on Hope Rise in Ferryhill.
“It is believed the suspect gained entry to the victim’s flat and once inside removed over 60 Christmas presents as well as nearly £400 in cash.
"If anyone witnessed anything or has any information we would urge them to contact us.”
Anyone with information should contact Durham Police on 101 and ask to speak to PC Codling, who is investigating the incident.