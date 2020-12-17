POLICE are investigating a series of thefts at a town’s allotments, which has left gardeners worried.

The thefts have been occurring over the last month with minor tools being from Crook’s High Jobs Hill allotments.

However, police were called to another report of a theft at the allotments shortly after 9am of Wednesday December 9. This time the thieves had a vehicle, and it is thought the suspect(s) broke in overnight and removed a lawnmower.

Derek Robson secretary of the allotments said: “The odd things have been taken over the past few weeks including, knives, cleavers, camping stools, and a Barbour jacket.

“However, in this latest episode of thefts they came with a vehicle and bolt cutters.

“We used to get the bits of theft before, but nothing on this scale.

“The gate to the site is a farm gate, and we are applying for a new vertical steel gate that will give us more security.”

The lock the thieves had broken to gain access to an allotment

John Pickersgill who owns one of the allotments that was broken into said: “A total of ten allotments have been broken into, a lot of work and pride have gone into these allotments.

"They broke in by cutting open a fence around the side.

"I found a mudflap that had fallen off a vehicle near the allotments and handed it to the police.

"It seems that some of the equipment has been recovered.

“However, no one has kept us in the loop yet about if anyone has been caught, we are very worried and are looking into the sites security for the future.

Durham County Councillor Anne Reed said: “The recent series of thefts have left the allotment holders demoralised.

“The equipment that has been stolen is a necessity for growing produce to feed their families.

“A great deal of growers are retired people who derive a great deal of enjoyment out of their gardening interest and subsequent contact with other like-minded people.

“Its absolutely shocking that anyone would contemplate stealing from these allotment holders.

“As a response to these thefts, I have offered support in terms of providing Capital funding to purchase new security gates.”

Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bishop Auckland crime team on 101.