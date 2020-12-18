A LOCAL arts charity has teamed up with families to produce a free online quiz.
Jack Drum Arts from Crook have teamed up with some of the families of volunteers to create the free, family-friendly Northern Lights Online Quiz.
The theme of the quiz is ‘The North’ and rounds including trivia and pictures.
The quiz will take place on Tuesday, December 22 at 5pm and will run until 9pm depending on the number of teams.
All participants are encouraged to join dressed up, inspired by the theme of the Northern Lights, with prizes for the best dressed.
The quiz will be delivered by quizmasters, Carl and Ellie Dhiman who ran a series of online themed quizzes for friends and family during the pandemic.
Jack Drum helped create a three-camera setup and will be helping with technical support.
The quiz will be run on Zoom and families can join on one account as a team.
For more information and to register email jamesb@jackdrum.co.uk with the following information: Your name and those of additional participants or family members on your Zoom account, and phone number.
Players under the age of 18 require parental consent.