AN arts charity in has been able to offer their services digitally thanks to support from funding grants.
Durham County Council’s 3 Towns Area Action Partnership (AAP) has been delivering support to community groups and services in the Crook, Willington, and Tow Law areas to help local residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
The AAP awarded £2,061 to Jack Drum Arts, a community group based in Crook that brings young people and children together through creative activities and performances.
With the funding, Jack Drum Arts has been able to purchase new digital equipment to upgrade its services and deliver them online.
It will go towards obtaining a high specification laptop, a mini audio interface and a Blackmagic sound production table.
The equipment will help deliver upcoming cultural programmes such as the Light Fantastic Programme Youth Music Education Programme, and the British Council Active Citizens Programme.