TWO people, including an elderly man, were taken to hospital after a head-on crash involving two cars.
Shortly after 1.15pm on Monday, emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the A688, between Stainton and Barnard Castle.
A red Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Toyota Corolla had collided head-on, to the east of Broomielaw and close to the bend known as Barford corner.
The driver of the Corsa, a man in his 80s, suffered a head injury and the driver of the Toyota had chest injuries.
Both were taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital by ambulance.
The road was closed until just before 3pm.
Durham Constabulary has appealed to witnesses to contact officers on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 171 of December 14.