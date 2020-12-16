A MEMORIAL tree has been put up at Wear Valley crematorium near Bishop Auckland for people to commemorate loved ones who have died in 2020.

Families were invited to dedicate a personalised star to someone they have lost and they now adorn this year’s Christmas tree as a sign of remembrance.

Staff wanted to give the community somewhere to pay tribute to loved ones, particularly as traditional memorial services are more difficult this year due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The 15ft tree is close to the chapel exit and, subject to Covid restrictions, will be accessible for socially distanced visits by family and friends.

Alongside it, a plaque recognises those who showed strength dealing with Covid including those who died, their families and essential workers such as carers and NHS employees.

The local team will also make a donation to Butterwick Hospice charity. In total, The Crematorium and Memorial Group (CMG) will be donating approximately £23,000 to local charities.

Spokesperson Andrea Todd said: “This year has been immensely challenging for our community, and will be particularly hard for those who are recently bereaved.

“With many memorial services and events unable to go ahead, we hope that our memorial Christmas tree offers comfort and reflection for those that have lost loved ones this year.

“Our teams continue to do everything possible to provide families with support at this difficult time and are committed to ensuring that families are able to arrange a respectful funeral for their loved ones.”