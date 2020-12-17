A CHARITY’S sponsor has run more than 200 miles in 20 different half marathons to raise money for poorly children’s holidays.

Chris Breward Managing Director at Wealth of Advice, a financial advice service based in Durham decided to help one of the charities his company supports.

Mr Breward chose to support the Spennymoor based, Bringing Back A Smile charity, and get involved with their campaign to purchase a holiday caravan for poorly children.

The charity planned to raise £30,000 for the caravan. Unfortunately, due to Covid a lot of fundraising events were cancelled, leaving the charity searching for new ways to raise the money.

The idea came in December of 2019, with the year 2020 approaching Mr Breward thought it would be appropriate to do 20 fundraising events.

Chris Breward said: “Last Christmas we decided to donate some selection boxes to the charity. We then found out more about Bringing Back A Smile from Kevin and found out he was raising money for a caravan.

“I thought its 2020 and I’ll run 20 half marathons. I had run some half marathons before in Florida, so I am used to them.

“I had a goal of raising £5,000 for the charity to help the caravan fund.

“It was difficult at first with the lockdown everything was cancelled. I had plans to do the Great North Run and others. I ended up doing the half marathons on my own, which is a little harder.

“When the lockdown came to an end, I did marathons wherever I could. I managed to do Seaham to South Shields, as well as Manchester, and Blackpool.

“We will continue to support the charity as a firm in 2021 and when I ran my last half marathon on Saturday, I thought it was time to do a full marathon.”

The 20 half marathons run by Mr Breward is the equivalent of 260 miles, and he continued to do them in the heat, the cold, and the rain.

His final half marathon completed on Saturday was from Peterlee to Durham.

Kevin Hill said: “On behalf of the charity we would like to say a massive thank you to Chris and his team at Wealth of Advice.

“He’s smashed his £5,000 target and there’s still some money coming in and we are very close to the £20,000 mark.

“Without him and the support of his team, we would not be able to get this project off the ground. We thank you for all your support and we hope to give back to Wealth of Advice and their team next year.”