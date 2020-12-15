A GROUP of festive elves have taken a day off helping Santa to clean up a village green.

Residents of Hunwick village were joined by Santa and his elves as they cleaned up the village green and surrounding areas.

The village has suffered with a spate of fly-tipping in recent weeks.

The residents cleaned up bin bags and boxes that had been left down the country lanes.

The clean up took place on Sunday December, 13 by 26 volunteers.

Christine Ebdone of Hunwick Community Social and Environmental Group said: "“It was another great event and so encouraging when residents are willing to give up their time and are interested in the environment and making the village a prettier, cleaner place for everyone to live.”

Among the volunteers were the local councillors.

Durham County Councillor for Hunwick and Willington, Fraser Tinsley said: “Despite the weather the turnout was amazing. Its heartening to see a community pulling together to make a real positive difference to where they live. I'm looking forward to helping out again and the group going from strength to strength in the new year.”

Fellow County Councillor Olwyn Gunn said: “An important part of a happy community is a clean environment. It was brilliant to see so many local residents participating in the festive dress up as part of the Festive Clean up. A big thank you to everyone involved.”

Richard Holden MP for North West Durham said: “It’s been great to see the community involved in this Hunwick clean up lead by Dennis and Chris and the many others involved.

"One of the biggest annoyances for so many of my constituents and one I’ve been campaigning against is the litter problem we have in County Durham and I’ve arranged and conducted several litter picks myself.

"In the last fortnight I raised the issue of fly-tipping around Hunwick with the Chief Executive of the Council and am waiting to hear back.

"I will continue to push the Council hard on this – as I know how fed up local people are, and rightly so. I also look forward to coming to Hunwick when they go litter picking next year.”