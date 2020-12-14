A TOURIST attraction that was bought by a local entrepreneur has secured vital steps towards getting back on track.
Weardale Railway Ltd, a new company the Auckland Project have established to secure the future of the railway, has been granted a Transport and Works Act Order, enabling the running of trains to begin on Weardale Railway again.
The new company has a busy schedule over the next few months which includes improvements to enable the line to continue running safely, including repair of bridges and the track bed.
In order to complete the essential repairs by Easter 2021, trains and maintenance vehicles will be travelling on the line over winter.
In a message to the public on social media, Weardale Railway Ltd warned that not all of the vehicles make noise, and they pose a severe danger to pedestrians and motorists crossing the tracks.
All traffic must take care when at a crossing point.
The Weardale Railway team will be repairing fences at access points and improving on-site communication to highlight the dangers of trespassing on the tracks.