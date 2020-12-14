RESIDENTS across County Durham are asked to share their views about a council's digital services to help shape future improvements.

Durham County Council will use the results of the survey to identify any barriers facing people, such as the need for more information, training or equipment, in a bid to improve access for its users.

Residents have until January 25, 2021 to take part in the survey.

It can be completed online or a paper copy of the survey can be requested by calling 03000-260000.

These can either be posted back or dropped in to collection boxes at Abbey Leisure Centre, Chester-le-Street, Consett, Freeman’s Quay, The Louisa Centre, Meadowfield, Newton Aycliffe, Riverside Leisure Complex, Shildon-Sunnydale, Spennymoor, Teesdale, Wolsingham and Woodhouse Close.

They can also be taken to libraries in Barnard Castle, Bishop Auckland, Chester-le-Street, Consett, Crook, Durham Clayport, Newton Aycliffe, Peterlee, Seaham, Shildon, Spennymoor and Stanley.

Since March, more than 26,000 people have created an online account to access the council’s digital services.

Councillor Andrea Patterson, cabinet member for corporate services and rural issues, said: “It is important that we continue to innovate and improve the quality of our online services. As well as working in better and smarter ways to support our residents, we want to be able to remove access barriers and help more people access our online services in a way that is convenient to them.

“Digital services provide a lot of flexibility and widen the range of ways residents can access council services. I would encourage everyone to complete the survey and I look forward to seeing the results in January to help inform our next steps.”