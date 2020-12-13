THE search is on for a resident who represents the ‘Best of Bishop’.

Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison has launched an Unsung Hero of the Year scheme to recognise residents who went above and beyond to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, Ms Davison launched the Unsung Hero Awards to honour those who helped people affected by Covid-19.

Six people were honoured for their efforts, from delivering free meals to the vulnerable to entertaining care home residents.

Previous winner and nominee, Kimberly Clark said: “The Unsung Hero awards are a great way to recognise the good in our community and it was really nice to know that so many people recognised my and all the other winners hard work, during the tricky months earlier this year.

“I am looking forward to hearing who is nominated this time and I definitely have a few people in mind I think deserve the recognition for their continuous community support.”

She has shortlisted 12 nominees for the overall prize.

Ms Davison said: “Earlier this year I launched the Unsung Hero Awards to recognise residents who have gone above and beyond in our community during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We received over 400 nominations and delivered a range of prizes from local businesses to people who represent the best of Bishop.

“As a tough year draws to a close, I knew I wanted to recognise someone in our community who has made life this year a little easier, kinder or a little bit brighter.

“These 12 individuals truly deserve all our thanks and I look forward to seeing who is voted the winner.”

A public vote at dehennadavison.com/unsung-hero-year-final-12 will be held online.

Voting closes on December 18.