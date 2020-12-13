A SECURE home in County Durham providing outstanding care for vulnerable young people, according to Ofsted.

Aycliffe Secure Centre, which accommodates ten and 18-year-olds subject to court orders, was judged as outstanding across all areas in 2019.

Last month the Durham County Council-run home received an assurance visit. Findings praised staff for building supportive relationships with young people and for being nurturing in their care of young people with complex needs.

The report noted that healthcare staff at the centre, including the commissioned mental health service, have ensured that young people can access regular support for their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

The centre has recently revamped its gym facilities to include weight and cardio machines to allow young people to exercise and support their emotional wellbeing.

Gym programmes are individually developed by PE teachers at the centre’s school and all young people get a gym induction.

A park with swings and outdoor games such as chess has been developed and there is a designated horticultural area with electricity-run polytunnels for use all year round.

The horticultural area forms part of the centre’s school curriculum and benefits young people through their enjoyment of being able to grow food while allowing them to develop qualifications where appropriate.

All of these developments further enhance the opportunities for young people at the centre to achieve life skills and qualifications for the future.

Multi-agency staff have also been using a range of resources to help young people to understand the changing situation of the coronavirus pandemic, including social stories to explain restrictions and wellness packs to enhance young people’s wellbeing.

The Ofsted inspector commented that staff have proactively supported young people to maintain relationships with families and professionals during periods of coronavirus restrictions.

Councillor Olwyn Gunn, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for children and young people’s services, said: “Staff at Aycliffe Secure Centre work hard to ensure every child and young person at the home is supported in a caring environment and encouraged to be the best they can be in all aspects of their life.

"This has been a real challenge this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the various restrictions in place.

“I am delighted that the centre’s high quality of care has been again recognised by Ofsted and that it has maintained its outstanding rating.

"This service has recently been enhanced further by the development of some of the centre’s facilities, such as the gym and horticultural area, but without a doubt all credit is due to the tireless and unstinting work of the staff.”