MP Richard Holden is launching a campaign to make virginity testing illegal in the UK.

The North West Durham MP will introduce the Virginity Testing (Prohibition) Bill in the House of Commons, on Tuesday.

The tests involve a vaginal examination to see if a woman’s hymen is intact and are considered a violation of human rights by both the United Nation and the World Health Organisation.

The French Government recently announced plans to introduce jail terms and fines for doctors who offer such tests or virginity certificates.

Mr Holden said he is backed by MPs from across the House including Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison, Sarah Champion, Meg Hillier, Sara Britcliffe and Nicola Richards.

He said: “I am really pleased to be leading on this Bill and that it’ll get its first hearing in the House of Commons this week.

"This is just the start of what is an incredibly important campaign I am running to see so-called virginity tests be made illegal.

“These tests are not only quack science, much more importantly they are a violation of the basic rights of women and should have no place in any society, least of all modern Britain.

"The tests are not only absolutely absurd but in many cases can be painful and humiliating for the women who have them.

"Frankly, they also reek of misogyny and play into the most harmful stereotyping of women and girls.

“Britain, which has been leading international efforts on girls education, should take another lead and end to this outdated and dangerous practice.

"I am pleased that the motion is being backed by MPs from across political parties and I will do everything I can to pressure the Government to act swiftly on this issue.”