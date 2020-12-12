PLANS for a new glamping site in County Durham have been given the green light.

In May, Durham County Council received a planning application for a holiday development on a field north of Greenfield Manor Farm at Etherley Grange, near Bishop Auckland.

The plan was to offer six glamping pods and two shepherd huts.

A design and access statement, submitted with the application, said the site is well placed for visitors looking to explore tourism sites and events across the county.

During consultation, letters of objection were received from a neighbour raising concerns about “excessive noise and disturbance” from the development.

However, the council’s environmental health officer raised no objection to the plans, subject to a noise management plan forming a condition of the approval.

Durham County Council’s planning authority approved the planning application on Wednesday, December 9.

A decision report noted the plans were linked to an established farm and aimed to “diversify the farming business.”

It went on to say: “Key consideration is given to the principles of the development in this countryside location, focusing on the impact on local landscape, highways, ecology and land stability.

“The application is assessed in accordance with an up to date local plan and as such, proposals are not determined in the context of the planning balance set out within paragraph 11 [of the National Planning Policy Framework].

“Notwithstanding this, It is accepted that the benefits of the proposals outweigh any negative impacts identified.”

Under planning conditions, the development will be limited to “commercial holiday accommodation only.”

In the event that the huts or glamping pods have not been used as holiday accommodation for a continuous period of 24 months, they will be removed with the site reinstated to its former use.