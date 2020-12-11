A FAMILY who have been bringing Christmas cheer to neighbours and passers-by are also making a big difference for vulnerable members of their community.

The Bowman family of School Aycliffe have spent the past four weeks creating an amazing festive light display at their home.

The Bowman's house in School Aycliffe

The magnificent light show is an annual event for the family, but this year Bev and Mark Bowman, and their sons, Harvey, 12, and Evan, six, decided to make an extra effort, and also decided to help the families who are supported by Newton Aycliffe based Junction 7 foodbank.

Bev said: “We have been creating a big Christmas light show for about the past seven or eight years and this year, because it has been much tougher for everyone, we decided to go even bigger than before. We all need a bit of cheering up – more so than usual, so we have made the extra effort.

Locals Carol Vicker and her 9-year-old granddaughter donate food

“The number of people who have stopped to look at them has been amazing. The feedback has been brilliant and everyone says it just makes them smile.

“We also decided to appeal for donations to Junction 7 – they do some great work supporting people in the area, and the response from people has been amazing. We have collected so much already.”

The Bowmans don’t just stop at the lights and decorations. Mr Bowman helps Father Christmas reply to all the letters that are delivered to the special post box at the Bowman’s home and each reply will then be hand delivered by two of Mr Bowman’s “elves” – wife Bev and sister-in-law Marcia.

Bev said: “We love this time of year and we are so happy that we have been able to bring some Christmas cheer to so many people.”