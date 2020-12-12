WOW what a year!

So it is now 12 months since I was elected as the Conservative member of Parliament for Sedgefield. Having been elected on a mandate of Get Brexit Done I think we all thought one issue would dominate this Parliament. We could not possibly have imagined it would not be Brexit. The first week when we went to Westminster and took the oath, attended the Queen’s speech and voted through the Brexit bill, was an amazing experience. However, then the immediate realisation is that you have no office or staff, thankfully these are all now in place.

We started by creating plans to be accessible to people and introduced pop up surgeries in places like Ferryhill, Sedgefield and Middleton St George but had barely done the first circuit when Covid struck and we could not continue. These will start again as soon as we can. My highlight of that initial period was meeting the Ferryhill Ambassadors at Dean Bank school, to talk to the young people at the school I attended when I was their age was wonderful. Whether it’s Hurworth or Heighington, Trimdon or Sedgefield, Ferryhill or Newton Aycliffe or anywhere else when we have had the opportunity to engage I have met some fabulous people who are the hearts of their community and it is a major frustration we have not been able to spend more time out and about.

For someone like me with no Parliamentary back story it has been a steep learning curve understanding how Westminster works. I have enjoyed every minute and it proves that every day is a school day.

Covid-19 has seen our inbox explode with people looking for help or direction and I am so proud of how my team stood up and delivered. I sincerely hope that we are finally seeing the end of this dark time and we can head back to hopefully a better normal. I can assure everyone that this government and in particular the new northern MP’s are committed to delivering on the levelling up promises and building back better. I remain humbled by the opportunity you have given me and will continue to do everything I can to repay your trust.