A VIOLENT man left former partners physically and emotionally scarred by his prolonged volatile and threatening behaviour, a court heard.

Jason Delaney-Ford committed regular acts of violence, used manipulative measures to control partners, often depriving them of their phones to check on their social media accounts, accusing them of being unfaithful.

Durham Crown Court was told he also forced one partner to lie in freezing water naked for several minutes, on more than one occasion, videoing one episode when he threatened to drown his victim unless she immersed herself, despite her pleading with him, all said to be, “for his own sadistic pleasure”.

There were other incidents of violent coercive behaviour, including threats to slice one woman, “from ear to ear” and throw acid in her face, as well as having other men come over to rape her, claiming to have done that previously with other ex-partners.

In a message on his phone, seen after his arrest, he described himself as, “absolutely f***ing psychotic.”

A judge said Delaney-Ford used his imposing stature, being 6ft 5ins and 20-stones, trained in mixed martial arts and boxing, to further intimidate female partners.

The 33-year-old defendant, formerly of Cambridge Court, Tindale Crescent, Bishop Auckland, was before the court for sentence on charges of coercive and controlling behaviour within a relationship and making threats to kill, relating to one ex-partner, plus harassment putting his victim in fear of violence, relating to another, having pleaded guilty at different stages of proceedings.

Giles Grant, mitigating, said the defendant had a difficult background himself, for which he suffers post-traumatic stress disorder, while he is also on the autism spectrum, leaving him, “struggling with his emotions” during relationships.

Judge Ray Singh, who considers the defendant poses a “significant” risk of committing further serious offences, told him: “You use your physical stature to intimidate and bully victims.

“You are prepared to use that to your advantage with female partners.

“There can be no clearer case of someone being considered violent. You have demonstrated that with your serious history of violence with female partners.”

He imposed a prison sentence of 63 months to be followed by an extended four-year licence period.

Delaney-Ford will only be eligible for release by the Parole Board after serving at least two-thirds of the custodial element of the sentence.

Indefinite restraining orders forbid him contacting of approaching either victim.