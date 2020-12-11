A FAMILY run restaurant has been recognised for its innovative new ideas – which are credited with keeping the business going throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
Babul's of Barnard Castle has been named 'Best Innovative Restaurant in the North of England' by the Asian Curry Awards.
Whilst facing coronavirus and lockdown challenges, Babul's introduced new food offerings including takeaway BBQ boxes in the summer, takeaway cocktails, merchandise and held a Facebook live cook-along with celebrity chef Nitisha Patel.
It also had to put new safety processes in place, which were accredited by the AA and VisitEngland, and recently rebranded.
Creative director of Babul's, Zak Ahmed, said: "We've worked hard to make sure our new brand is innovative this year.
"We transformed the restaurant into a modern Indian street food eatery and have done our best to bring exciting new ideas to our customers and community.
"We wouldn't still be here at the end of 2020 during this pandemic without these new ideas.
"It is an honour to be recognised for our achievements and advancements officially."
Asian Curry Awards Founder, Yawar Khan, said: "From an industry rocked by the recent pandemic, we are so thrilled to celebrate such a wonderful list of restaurants."