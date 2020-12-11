A MOTHER of two says the coronavirus lockdown saved her life after it forced her to slow down and pay attention to her headaches and ultimately get treatment for a brain tumour which went undiagnosed for 16 years.

Ann Brown underwent a high-risk, eight-hour operation in July and has had radiotherapy after being diagnosed with a grade 2 meningioma.

Her diagnosis came after years of suffering a range of symptoms including weakness down one side of her body, pins and needles and vision problems. Various checks failed to identify the underlying problem.

Mrs Brown also had constant headaches, which she put down to being a busy career-driven mam of sons Lewis, 16, and Joey, ten.

But when the UK went into lockdown in March and she had to work from home – no longer working up to 50 hours a week as a customer experience manager in the finance sector and spending less time in her car – she realised she felt no better and needed urgent medical help.

The 41-year-old, from Bishop Auckland, said: “I would wake up with headaches every day.

“The symptoms weren’t necessarily getting worse but as I had slowed down, I began to notice them more.

“By May, I knew I had to seek medical advice and so I saw my GP, who diagnosed me with an iron deficiency.

“His tests also revealed a weakness in my left side and he thought I may have had a stroke.”

Mrs Brown was sent to University Hospital of North Durham A&E the same day for a scan followed by more detailed tests at Darlington Memorial Hospital.

Her results revealed a meningioma brain tumour in her left parietal lobe.

Mrs Brown was with her husband, Nikki, when she received the news.

She said: “As soon as I heard the words ‘brain tumour’ I sort of zoned out, as I didn’t want to believe it.

“Luckily, Nikki was there to ask all the right questions and take in the information we were being given.

“I think deep down I was expecting this news but I had buried my head in the sand.”

She underwent surgery on Monday, July 6 at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, during which part of her skull had to be replaced with a mesh.

She stayed on the High Dependency Unit until she was discharged on Thursday, July 9.

Her surgery was successful but the biopsy revealed that she would need further treatment to try to prevent any regrowth and has just completed a six-week course of daily radiotherapy at James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough.

She said: “I’ve been doing the 60-mile round trip from our home in Bishop Auckland to the hospital five days a week since October 28.

“Thankfully, Nikki is a butcher and his work has been fantastic in allowing him time off to take me to and from my appointments, as I can no longer drive.”

Mrs Brown’s treatment finished on Tuesday and next Friday, December 18 she will celebrate by taking part in Wear A Christmas Hat Day to raise money and awareness for Brain Tumour Research.

Joey’s school, Escomb Primary, is also encouraging children to go in wearing something festive for the last day of term.

She said: “Christmas is going to look a little different for everyone this year, especially with the ongoing local lockdowns and social restrictions but this is something everyone can get involved in, in a safe way, and raise some money in the process. It will be fantastic to give something back to a cause so close to my heart.

“When I was first diagnosed, I couldn’t bring myself to tell the boys; how do you break it to your children that you’ve got a brain tumour?

“Now I’ve had radiotherapy and have lost most of my hair, the boys obviously know about everything.

“My youngest, Joey, takes it all in his stride but Lewis is more sensitive.

“I know everyone has had a tough year in one way or another but as I reflect on everything that I’ve been through in 2020, I feel like an emotional wreck.

“Normally I am strong and stoical, dealing whatever with challenges come my way. I’m don’t feel strong anymore but I am a lot more compassionate and understanding.”

Mrs Brown is raising money for the charity Brain Tumour Research and helping to raise awareness of the disease, which kills more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

Joe Woollcott, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We were so sorry to learn about Ann’s brain tumour diagnosis and the ordeal she’s been through.

“We are so pleased her surgery and radiotherapy went well and wish her all the best for the future and her ongoing recovery.

“Her involvement in our first ever Wear A Christmas Hat Day is fantastic and will no doubt inspire others to get involved.

“Wherever you are, whoever you are with and no matter what happens with the coronavirus, Wear A Christmas Hat Day is an opportunity to come together virtually to spread some Christmas cheer, whilst raising money to help find a cure for brain tumours.”