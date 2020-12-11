A MAN said to have a large following on the social media site TikTok has appeared at court accused of sex offences involving two underage girls.
The six charges, one of rape and others of sexual activity with a child, were not put to Marcus John Pinder during his first appearance at Durham Crown Court.
His counsel, Robert Mochrie asked for the indictment not to be put as he sought an adjournment for a medical assessment to see if the defendant suffers a mental illness.
Asked by Judge James Adkin what evidence there was of any potential illness, Mr Mochrie said the defendant had complained of hearing voices to the point where he has to wear ear phones.
Judge Adkin agreed to the request but a trial date was set, starting on July 12.
The case was adjourned for pre-trial hearings in February and the defendant, 25, from Bishop Auckland, was bailed to an agreed address in the Bristol area.