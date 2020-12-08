A MAN who got behind the wheel whilst more than twice the legal drink-drive limit drove straight into roadworks on the motorway, a court heard.

Thomas Richard Hall said he had two pints at Ramside Hall before he got in his Mini Cooper to drive home, a journey he said he made every day.

However, he told the court that he didn't crash into the roadworks because he was over the limit, but because they weren't signposted very well and he didn't realise the road was closed.

Oriana Frame, prosecuting, said: "At approximately 1.30am on March 14 police received a call to say a male had driven a red Mini Cooper through roadwork barriers on the A1 motorway.

"Police attended and said they spoke to the defendant who was sitting in the driver's seat through the window and they could smell alcohol.

"The defendant told them he had consumed two drinks at Ramside Hall with work friends.

"He was signalled by numerous road workers to pull over, he had effectively driven through the barriers and the road was closed.

"A road side breath test showed that Mr Hall had 75mg of alcohol in his breath. The legal limit is 35mg."

The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the drink drive limit at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court this afternoon.

Alison Banks, mitigating, said her client didn't crash through barriers, but instead made an error.

Adding: "He knows this road very well, he drives this route every day, and this day was the first day the road works were set up.

"One lane was open and the other was closed, he didn't realise and that was an error."

District Judge Tim Capstick, said: "This is a serious offence, whether the roadworks were not set up correctly or not, the fact of the matter is that you shouldn't have been driving at 1.30 in the morning whilst more than twice the legal drink-drive limit.

"You could have caused untold injuries or worse driving in that condition."

Hall, of Chestnut Avenue, Spennymoor, was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £200.

He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and £35 victim surcharge.