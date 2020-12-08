A BELOVED Christmas tradition featuring Santa on the back of a flatbed lorry has been given the go-ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

It was unclear if the event, on Christmas Eve, would take place due to restrictions during the coronavirus crisis.

However, the town council has reviewed the situation and looked at Government guidance and believe the event can run safely and successfully.

A spokesperson from Great Aycliffe Town Council said: “Good news! Santa has told us that he will be able to visit the parish of Great Aycliffe on Christmas Eve for his customary tour, which Great Aycliffe Town Council helps him to organise.”

Despite the event taking place there will be measures in place to ensure safety.

The town council added: “Unfortunately, this year, there are some restrictions which even Santa is required by law to adhere to due to Covid-19 government regulations.

“To help keep Santa, his volunteer helpers and the public safe, his vehicle will not be able to stop for photo opportunities and he will be unable to hand out sweets to the children or to accept gifts from the public. This is to prevent people from gathering in groups, inadvertently breaking Covid regulations and putting themselves at risk.

“Santa advises that everyone should stay within the boundary of their homes if possible and he will try his best to wave to everyone. Please listen for his bells, as usual. The Council’s website will have updated route information and timings shortly www.great-aycliffe.gov.uk

“Santa thanks everyone for their understanding and assistance with his tour this year – without his many volunteers, he would not be able to see so many of you.”