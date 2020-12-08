YOUNGSTERS are spreading festive cheer this Christmas by helping those in need.
Staff and students from Sedgefield Community College have this week handed over 2,250 individual items to the Billingham and Stockton Foodbank appeal.
It is the fourth year running in which the award-winning school has donated to foodbank charities, and this year has seen record-breaking results.
Charity coordinator Paul McGeary said: “Year-on-year our foodbank contributions have grown. We have created a momentum that shows no signs of slowing down.
“Our first ever collection in 2017 yielded 1,000 items and last year we gathered an impressive 1,500 items, which went to the Durham Foodbank appeal.
“This year we are handing over 2,250 individual items which is of particular pertinence in times of Covid-19, which has badly affected foodbank collections.
“We have educated our students as to the importance of foodbanks, and dispelled many myths surrounding the beneficiaries of our donations.
“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our staff, students and parents and carers for embracing the project and already we are looking ahead to breaking records again with next year’s collection.”