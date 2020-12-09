PERMISSION is being sought to convert a former church into apartments.

F & B Property Developments has submitted an application to Durham County Council seeking permission to change the United Reformed Church at the corner of Queen and Hall Street, in Barnard Castle, into six residential apartments.

The Grade II listed building was erected in 1836 and had an active congregation until October 2016, when it officially closed due to an ageing congregation and failing to secure funding to repair the deteriorating building.

A design and access statement by Saddington Taylor Planning & Development Consultancy said if accepted, the building would provide two apartments on the ground floor, two on the first floor and a further two units within the roof space.

It reads: “Access to the apartments would be provided via the main entrance door which leads to a communal hallway and staircase. The staircase would extend up to the second floor with a communal landing on the first and second floors.

“Externally, the proposals would utilise the existing private amenity space to the front of the property for bin storage and the existing boundary wall would be amended to accommodate this along with the re-insertion of railings which would be beneficial in recapturing the historic appearance of the boundary wall.

"The proposals also include the insertion of rooflights to provide natural light to the second floor apartments. The proposals do not provide for any in-curtilage parking which is not uncommon but there is opportunity for on-street car parking nearby.”

The building has been vacant for four years and despite open marketing did not sell until the applicant made a successful offer.

In the heritage statement it claims proposals provide a viable use for a redundant former church and will secure its long-term sustainable future, as it would otherwise become a Heritage Asset (Building) at Risk.

The application also says there is a local need for one and two bedroom apartments in the Barnard Castle area.

It says the building shows both classical and gothic influences.

The design was popular until the 1860s in part because construction costs were lower.

The full planning application and comments on the proposals can be submitted online at durham.gov.uk