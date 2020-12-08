POLICE are encouraging residents to look after their vulnerable neighbours following a spate of antisocial behaviour.
Officers said they have seen reports in Ferryhill over the last few months of some elderly residents being taken advantage of.
They said criminals try to befriend them and then persuade them to part with their cash for ‘odd jobs’.
Sergeant Pete Newman, of Ferryhill Policing Team, said: “Many of our elderly residents have found this year particularly difficult with restrictions and unfortunately it sometimes makes them more vulnerable to criminals who want to take advantage.
“I would like to encourage residents to check on their neighbours – maybe you could give an isolated neighbour a quick phone call or keep an eye out for them as you come and go?
“Our officers are always on hand to offer advice and support. Please do not hesitate to call us if you think you have been a victim of crime or have concerns.”