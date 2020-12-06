THERE have been 642 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the region according to the latest Government figures published this afternoon.
It brings the total number of confirmed, recorded cases in our region to 122,952 since the start of the pandemic.
Nationally the Government said a further 231 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 61,245.
Figures show there have been a further 17,272 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.
It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,723,242.
Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 77,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.
The total number of confirmed deaths reported in English hospitals is now 42,389, NHS England said on Sunday.
Here is a breakdown by region of the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases:
County Durham: 19, 896 was 19,786
Darlington: 3,517 was 3,500
Gateshead: 7,945 was 7,918
Hartlepool: 4,126 was 4,094
Middlesbrough: 5,829 was 5,784
Newcastle: 16,028 was 15,997
North Tyneside: 7,056 was 7,020
North Yorkshire: 13,859 was 13,775
Northumberland: 8,916 was 8,860
Redcar and Cleveland: 4,706 was 4,667
South Tyneside: 6,032 was 5,990
Stockton: 7,851 was 7,811
Sunderland: 11,438 was 11,371
York: 5,753 was 5,737
Total increase: 642
Total cases: 122,952