KIND-HEARTED youngsters have launched their annual charity programme to help those in need.
Students at King James I Academy, in Bishop Auckland, have been collecting food donations to support North-East charity, Feeding Families.
The charity provides food hampers to families in need across the region.
Launched in Christmas 2016, the aim of Feeding Families is to support those who are struggling.
Students at King James were encouraged to propose and organise fundraising activities and events to support both local and national causes
The fundraising initiative for Feeding Families was organised by Year 13 student, Jess Baronowski, pictured here with charity representative, Tony Byrne, who came to collect the donation.
Jess contacted the organisation to request donation boxes and followed up with an academy-wide promotion of the scheme.
To boost donations, Jess also raised an additional £51 thanks to a ‘Name the Bear’ competition, with all funds raised used to buy festive treats such as mince pies and biscuits.