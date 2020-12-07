COUNTRYFILE star Matt Baker has joined forces with a charity to help neglected horses.

County Durham born Matt, who recently completed his tenth annual Rickshaw Challenge which has raised more than £40 million for the BBC’s Children in Need, has accepted the role of president at Here4Horses.

He will help promote their work in horse and pony welfare.

The former One Show host and Countryfile presenter, 42, has a lifelong interest in animals.

He said: “There is an unbelievable spirit at Here4Horses. Wendy and her team are just brilliant at what they do; giving every possible chance to horses and ponies that have been neglected and need help.”

Matt still returns to his home county to visit his parents, who now farm near to the charities’ base, where sick, injured and neglected horses, ponies, donkeys and mules undergo rehabilitation.

He said: “The care and dedication is second to none, confirmed by the stable mates who come to greet you for a nuzzle.

“It is a very special place.”

Chair of trustees Dr Nicola Endersby said: “Matt stood out for us for the role of our President. His connection with animals and links with the North are important to us. We also love his engaging personality and innate altruism.”

The charity also focuses on providing expert advice, information and training, on all horse-related matters.

Promoting good practice in both horse care and training methods forms a key part of their activities.

Here4Horses Founder Wendy Suddes added: “Matt has been on our radar for some time. We hope he will play an integral role in increasing public understanding of equine health and welfare, by arousing interest in our important work and generating support. The team here are very excited for the future.”