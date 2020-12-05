TV personality Scarlett Moffatt has put her County Durham home on the market.
The Toft Hill mansion is up for £395,000 and boasts five bedrooms, one which of which has been transformed into a walk-in wardrobe.
Pictures:Dowen Estate Agents
In a post on social media, the former Gogglebox star said: "Me and Scott are off on an adventure (10 miles away) so our beautiful home is now for sale."
The home features a cinema room, open plan dining room, kitchen and lounge area with a large TV mounted on the wall.
A description of the home on Rightmove reads: "The home stands as a credit to its current owner and has been finished to an extremely high standard throughout boasting quality fixtures & fittings making this the dream purchase for any growing family...
"A property of this calibre is very rare to the market and must be viewed in person to fully appreciate. Truly the best of its kind!"