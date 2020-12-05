AN animal hospital has launched a memorial tree-planting scheme to acknowledge the key part pets play in providing mental wellbeing support to families.

Wear Referrals launched the initiative by planting a dawn redwood tree outside its state-of-the-art hospital in Bradbury, County Durham, in memory of pets who have passed away and in acknowledgement of the importance of pets in our lives.

Ben Harris, clinical director at Wear Referrals, said: “As well as our own personal experience of our bond with pets, every day we see how pets are central to people’s lives.

“We want to leave a long-lasting tribute to all of those pets who are lost by loving families. For every pet who passes away or is put to sleep at our hospital, we will dedicate a tree with Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust.

“Pet owners will be able to visit the developing woodland in future and will receive a certificate to record their planting.

“We recognise the importance of One Health – a global concept of the links between the health of humans, animals and the environment. This tree-planting initiative will have an important positive environmental impact, as well as celebrating the human-animal bond.

“Of course, our role as vets is to promote and improve animal health, but through that I feel that the crux of my vocation is to preserve and restore the all-important bond between owners and their pets.”

As part of the initiative, Wear has partnered with the Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust, a charity which supports the people, landscape and wildlife of the Dales and surrounding areas.

Sarah Hodgson, from YDMT, said: “It is great to be partnering with Wear Referrals to create a lasting legacy in memory of loved pets, whilst also planting beautiful woodlands for everyone to enjoy.

“The new trees will support hundreds of species as well as helping to mitigate the impact of climate change. They also provide breathing spaces for people to pause, reflect and remember.”

For more information about Wear Referrals, the tree-planting scheme or its sustainability aims, visit wear-referrals.co.uk.

Alternatively search Wear Referrals on Facebook and LinkedIn.