A MAJOR tourist attraction has put tickets on sale for next year.
The Bishop Auckland based, Kynren has started selling tickets for next years performances which will start in summer 2021.
The attraction had to cancel all of its shows this year due to the pandemic and those who bought tickets for the 2020 shows will get priority.
Local philanthropist Johnathan Ruffer helped support Kynren through the pandemic.
Anne-Isabelle Daulon, CEO and Co-Founder of Eleven Arches said: “We are delighted to launch tickets for Kynren for a new season, and next Summer will see our most ambitious plans yet come to fruition with the launch of the North East’s newest family visitor attraction, 11Arches Park, proposing a full afternoon of entertainment.”.
“We will offer visitors the opportunity to 'Travel through time' in immersive attractions and amazing live shows; whether they come for the afternoon at 11Arches Park or for an evening performance of Kynren or both.
"We promise to deliver an experience unlike anything seen in the UK.”