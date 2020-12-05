AN inmate became agitated with prison officers over his right to have a shower prior to Friday prayers.
Dana Jabar Ali, who was on remand at Durham Prison, believed he was entitled to a shower on the morning of Friday August 16, last year.
Durham Crown Court heard he was not being denied a shower, but was told he would have to wait until other prisoners were brought in from the exercise yard.
Shaun Dryden, prosecuting, said Ali protested and as prison officers escorted him back to his cell he bit one on the exposed forearm.
Mr Dryden said there was a clear breach of the skin, causing bloody bite marks.
The officer had to undergo a blood test to ensure no onward transmission of disease, which proved negative.
Although in interview Ali claimed it was justified in the circumstances, the 33-year-old, of Walter Street, Stockton, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.
Richard Bennett, mitigating, said Ali was on remand for several months for an alleged offence eventually discontinued by the Crown.
“He was, therefore, in prison for a substantial length of time last year which resulted in frustration boiling over.
“It, perhaps, may have been dealt with in a different way.”
Jailing Ali for five months, Judge James Adkin said despite only suffering “modest physical harm”, the officer was left with anxiety fearing he may have contracted a serious infection.