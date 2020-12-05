HER Majesty the Queen has acknowledged the remembrance display made by a community group during lockdown.

St John’s Chapel Poppy Creations worked tirelessly through lockdown knitting poppies for a display in the village centre.

The group had aimed to knit around 5,000 poppies but ended up knitting over 8,000.

The display was unveiled for Remembrance Day and featured a poppy waterfall, a purple poppy horse and a remembrance garden.

The group decided to write a letter and send some photos to the Queen, not expecting a reply.

However, the group were over the moon when they received a reply from the Queen.

Louise Moore said: “It’s absolutely wonderful, I was nearly in tears.

“I could not believe it, as a group its great to see our efforts being noticed.”

Venitta Pattison said: “I am so proud, on behalf of our group, that our Queen has taken the time to look at the photographs of the display sent in by Louise.

“It means such a lot to all of us and it certainly brightens the mood in current circumstances.”

On Friday, December 4, the group also received a Point of Light Award from the Prime Minister, handed to the group by Richard Holden MP for North West Durham.

In a letter Boris Johnson said: “By organising the fantastic Remembrance display you have created a lasting visual tribute with your sea of homemade poppies.

“In doing so, you have honoured our fallen service men and women and also brought your whole village together in a project which has tackled loneliness and raised spirits.”