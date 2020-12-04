A MAN has been arrested and a stash of drugs seized in Barnard Castle.
Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for possession with intent to supply a controlled substance after officers executed a Magistrates warrant in Hilton Road, Barnard Castle.
A quantity of drugs and related paraphernalia was seized from the property.
The man has subsequently been released from police custody and has been placed on the Durham Constabulary Checkpoint scheme which is a programme aimed at reducing reoffending.
Sergeant Angela Drasdo of the Barnard Castle Neighbourhood Team said: “We have this morning acted upon information received from the local community regarding the use and supply of drugs in Barnard Castle. We appreciate the continued support of local residents and always welcome any information they can share with us.
"The negative impact of illegal drugs on individuals and communities can be extremely harmful and will never be acceptable.
"We are aware that there are other addresses in the town that are involved in drug activities and they should now be looking over their shoulders as this is only the first of several properties on our radar.”