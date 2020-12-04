LAST week we brought you the story of rescue dog Jess – who was selected as an advertising model after making a remarkable recovery.

Today, the 11-year-old Patterdale cross has gone one step further and been revealed as a singing star of a video advent calendar.

Jess was fostered in the spring by Christine Percival, of Bishop Auckland, after she was handed to the Durham District RSPCA Kennels.

Under her care she has gained weight, a skin condition has improved and she is altogether happier.

Miss Percival, who has since decided to keep her as a long-term adopter, sent photographs of her to a pet supplies company which chose her for one of their festive adverts.

But she got an extra surprise this morning when Jess appeared on the Animal Heath Company’s video Christmas advent calendar on Facebook, singing Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas thanks to some digital wizardry.

Watch the video here

A spokesperson for Superstar Pets Productions, which produced the animated calendar, said: “All the daily featured stars are pets belonging to customers of The Animal Health Company, many of which are rescues.

“The stars were selected after the Animal Health Company ran a competition for customer pets to star in their Christmas advert – they had such a huge response, it was very tough to choose, but each one is a star in their own right.

“The owners are enjoying the surprise of not knowing which day their pet will star.

“The Animal Health Company celebrated their 30th Anniversary this year and decided they wanted to give a something really special to their customers after such a dreadful year and came up with this magical Christmas Advent Calendar of videos.”