A FILM producer has set himself a new challenge to help a church's foodbank.
Dean ‘Midas’ Maynard, is walking from his home town of Willington to Auckland Castle for Willington Open Door Methodist Church.
Mr Maynard is asking for food donations and the church has set up a JustGiving page.
Since the Covid lockdown the church have been providing food and healthy activities to local residents.
This Christmas they plan to offer support such as food, cookery packs, and hot meals.
Mr Maynard said: "2020 has been a tough year for everyone, if by doing this walk, we can help give families a good Christmas, then we will all be over the moon"
To donate visit: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/willingtonopendoormethodistchurch?