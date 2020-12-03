THE Bowes Museum will host its annual Christmas Market next week, despite the venue itself being closed due to Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.

Staff at the Barnard Castle museum worked with Durham County Council to ensure the event can go ahead, from 10am to 4pm on December 11, 12 and 13.

There will be more than 50 stalls selling food, drink and gifts on the Museum’s terrace and parterre garden, a miniature carousel and Santa will attend on Saturday and Sunday.

Rosie Bradford, the museum’s public events co-ordinator, said: “We are really pleased that we’ve been given the green light to go ahead with the outdoor Christmas Market.

"This event is the highlight of the festive shopping calendar for many people and we’re really pleased to be able to give visitors the chance to support small traders, many of whom have had a really difficult year and help them thrive into next year as well as give the traders an opportunity to do what they love and sell their wares."

“We’ve put extra measures in place to ensure people attending the Christmas Market will be safe, including staggering entry times to ensure a smooth flow of people into the grounds, more sanitising stations around the grounds, increased signage asking people to socially distance and we are also working closely with traders to ensure they are operating to a high standard.

"All visitors and staff will be required to wear a face covering at all times too.

"Our team and St John Ambulance will also be there to offer any assistance too.”

Visitors will also be able to see if they can spot some of the ceramics that have been hidden in the grounds as part of the Teesdale Ceramics Pot Advent Trail.

Tickets for a timed entry slot and a gift from Santa must be bought in advance.

Entry to the Christmas Market is £5 for adults, £2.50 for children or free for annual pass holders and Friends of The Bowes Museum.

Car parking is available on site for £5 or free to blue badge holders and must be pre-booked too.

Admission for timed entry slots are available via the Museum website thebowesmuseum.org.uk or on 01833-690606.

The Museum has been awarded VisitEngland’s We’re Good To Go certification. There are hand sanitisation stations and signs reminding people to adhere to social distancing placed around the gardens.

The Museum building is currently closed due to County Durham being in Tier 3 of the government’s coronavirus restrictions but the grounds are open from 10am to 4pm daily.