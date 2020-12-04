A COMMUNITY group in the dale is helping deliver food to those who are shielding and isolated.

The Frosterley Help and Support Group make sure that, not only is there a warm meal on their plate, but they have someone to talk to as well.

The group was founded on Facebook at the beginning of the pandemic to help residents through the tough time.

Carol Berry a member of the group said: “Members of the group are supporting individuals who live on their own and will be alone at Christmas.

“Which is why we have raised almost £300 to provide a small early Christmas gift of a lunch, delivered to people’s doors.

“There are almost 40 people on the list, apart from anything else this community has plenty of folks who look out for one another.

“In the current situation people who live on their own and are shielding inevitably feel isolated.

“Our volunteers are currently supporting around 15 people who are shielding in our area.

“The idea of the lunches are just to remind people they have people around them who are thinking of them and care.”

The group has over 200 members and is open to new members who can join via Facebook.

The group cover Frosterley, Low Bishopley, Hill End, Bollihope, and Whitfield Brow.

Durham County Councillor for Weardale, Anita Savoury said: “Ever since March and restrictions have been imposed there has been some social isolation.

"Here in Weardale there is a very strong community spirit, this has been evidenced over the months where people have looked out for others friends and neighbours and acts of kindness have occurred.

“People are still trying to make Christmas special for those who are alone by supplying a Christmas lunch or supplying a small gift. Weardale is a strong proud community that always rise to a challenge.”