A COMMUNITY has shown its resilience to bring Christmas cheer, amidst a winter of depression.

Tanya McFadden hosts the Tow Law Christmas light switch on with her community team every year.

This time due to the pandemic it was done via a Facebook Live.

The tree was accompanied by a giant Santa Claus. It was put up by Richard Batson, and Konnor and Kain Morris of Tow Law Christmas trees

Mrs McFadden said: “Tow Law residents you have brought our town to life with your trees on the houses and your window displays, well done.

“I'd like to say a massive thank you to Tow Law Town Council, Shaun and Vicky Bowes, everyone at Tow Law Christmas trees, Thompson tree services, and John Bailey for all your help and hard work you've done amazing job.

"Everyone is so supportive in the town, ever since I set up the memorial tree a few years ago, people have loved it."

John Bailey who was filling in for Santa Claus said: “I’ve been going up to Tow Law at this time of year for the past four years and its sad that they have been so restricted this year.

"Tanya has done a fabulous job and still bringing the spirit of Christmas. It was a great Christmas tree light switch on, Tow Law has a very close community and I think everyone will enjoyed it.”