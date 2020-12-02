A POLICE wildlife officer is making it a Christmas to remember for animals across the North-East.

In his spare time, PC Peter Baker has launched Operation Santa Paws in a bid to support the RSPCA and other animal charities during the festive period.

He will delivering bundles of food, treats and toys to RSPCA centres and other animal charities across the region this Christmas.

After working with friends, colleagues and community groups, PC Baker has now received hundreds of donations of animal food, toys and treats.

He said: "Every day through my role as a wildlife officer, I see animals that rely on the care of the RSPCA and other charities after being taken into protection or awaiting adoption.

“This year has been a difficult one with donations and adoption numbers having dwindled, but the reality is that these animals still need to be fed and watered each day."

PC Baker has also launched a competition in more than 40 primary schools in the region where pupils have been tasked with designing a poster themed around the prevention of animal cruelty and neglect.

The winners will be awarded a range of prizes from an Xbox games console to sweet hampers.

The success of Operation Santa Paws caps off a memorable year for PC Baker, who recently received a British Citizen Award in recognition for his services to the community.

Last year, PC Baker also received a Special Recognition award at the RSPCA’s Pawprints Awards in London in acknowledgement of the positive impact he has made on animal welfare across the region.

Claire McParland, from the RSPCA said: "We couldn't be more grateful to PC 'Santa Paws' Baker for his wonderful work in collecting much-needed food donations for our animal rescue centres this winter.

“His kindness and dedication to animal welfare is so heartening and we feel incredibly lucky to have his support.

“From our staff, our volunteers and every rescue animal in our care this Christmas, we'd like to say an enormous thank-you to him for dedicating his time so generously to helping us in such a fun and festive way, and for setting such a fantastic example to animal lovers everywhere."

PC Baker is set to start delivering the donations in the coming days.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so at their local RSPCA centre.