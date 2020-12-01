A BUNGLING burglar who stole items including a disabled person’s wheelchair has appeared in court.

The wheelchair was among several items John Oliver Thompson took during a burgling spree at three different properties in Ferryhill, overnight on November 26.

During one of the burglaries, he took a victim’s bank cards, computer and car before using the cards for fraudulent transactions at a garage and supermarket.

The 37-year-old was identified through CCTV, arrested and all of the stolen items were recovered.

Thompson, of Kitchener Terrace, Ferryhill, pleaded guilty to three charges of burglary, two of fraud by false representation, two of theft and driving a vehicle with a licence or insurance when he appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He was remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Durham Crown Court on January 6.

Acting Detective Inspector, Claire Callaghan, who led the investigation, said: “Burglary is a horrendous crime and Thompson’s actions caused a lot of distress to his victims so I would particularly like to thank them for their support during the investigation.

“We are pleased to have been able to recover the items and return them to the victims.”

“We are pleased to have been able to recover the items and return them to the victims.”