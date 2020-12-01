A CRAFTING company is welcoming a TV shopping production expert to support its digital network.
Newton Aycliffe-based Crafter’s Companion, founded by Dragons' Den star Sara Davies, has recruited Erin Felipe, who has relocated from Florida for the position and will join the team as Crafter’s TV’s post production manager.
Prior to her new role with Crafter’s Companion, Mrs Felipe was a prime-time line producer for HSN, one of the largest shopping networks in the USA.
She has more than 15 years experience in production, 13 of those with HSN.
Mrs Felipe worked through a variety of positions, starting with prepping products and writing scripts to managing schedules and budgets, producing shoots and launching a brand-new channel for the broadcaster, HSN2.
She said: “I jumped at the chance to join Crafter’s Companion. It was a combination of wanting to set myself a new challenge, being passionate about crafting and working for Jeni again on the Crafter’s TV team, who I worked closely with at HSN."