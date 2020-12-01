A MAN in his 60s has died following a crash near Sedgefield last night.
Police have confirmed that the man was driving a white Ford Transit van which was involved in a collision with a BMW just after 5pm.
The van driver suffered fatal injuries and the driver of the yellow BMW M4, a man in his 20s, suffered minor injuries.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward.
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "Officers are appealing for information after a man died following a two-vehicle collision last night (November 30).
"The incident happened at the junction of Butterwick Road, on the A689 between Sedgefield and Wynyard, at around 5pm.
"The driver of a white Ford Transit van, a man in his 60s, suffered fatal injuries. His family have been informed.
"The driver of a yellow BMW M4, a man in his 20s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
"Enquiries are ongoing, however, if you have any information or dash cam footage of the incident, call 101 quoting incident reference number 270 of November 30."